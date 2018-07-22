Leechburg man accused of 2016 Sunoco robbery waives charges to court

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 23-year-old Leechburg man on Wednesday waived charges that accuse him of robbing a Leechburg gas station two years ago.

Matthew Donald Ward, of Second Street, is accused of the armed robbery of Sunoco along Market Street during the early morning of June 8, 2016.

Borough police allege Ward’s DNA was found on a towel left after the 4 a.m. robbery.

He is accused of wearing a wolf mask and black gloves. He allegedly showed the clerk a black handgun wrapped inside the towel.

Police allege he put the handgun back inside a gym bag he was carrying, but he left the towel behind.

Police said the robber took money and cartons of menthol cigarettes.

Ward is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, and terroristic threats. He was initially held in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

On Wednesday District Judge James J. Andring reduced Ward’s bond to $50,000 cash.

