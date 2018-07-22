Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg man accused of 2016 Sunoco robbery waives charges to court

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Sunday, July 22, 2018, 6:45 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A 23-year-old Leechburg man on Wednesday waived charges that accuse him of robbing a Leechburg gas station two years ago.

Matthew Donald Ward, of Second Street, is accused of the armed robbery of Sunoco along Market Street during the early morning of June 8, 2016.

Borough police allege Ward’s DNA was found on a towel left after the 4 a.m. robbery.

He is accused of wearing a wolf mask and black gloves. He allegedly showed the clerk a black handgun wrapped inside the towel.

Police allege he put the handgun back inside a gym bag he was carrying, but he left the towel behind.

Police said the robber took money and cartons of menthol cigarettes.

Ward is charged with robbery, theft, receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment, and terroristic threats. He was initially held in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

On Wednesday District Judge James J. Andring reduced Ward’s bond to $50,000 cash.

He was in the Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Wednesday before Leechburg District Judge James Andring.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me