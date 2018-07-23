Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

CSAY Northmoreland to host National Night Out event

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, July 23, 2018

If you want to take some time to get to know your local police officers and first responders, here’s your chance.

CSAY Northmoreland will be hosting a National Night Out event from 5:30-8 p.m. Aug. 8 at Northmoreland Park in Apollo.

The free gathering will help the community become more familiar with the local police departments, first responders, and community resources, in addition to local drug prevention and anti-crime efforts.

It will feature police, fire, and EMS staff and equipment, community vendors, giveaways, drug prevention awareness, personal safety information and a performance by the band “Safety Last.” The Greensburg Bloodhound team will also make an appearance.

CSAY stands for Council on Substance Abuse and Youth. According to its Facebook page, the group strives to address underage drinking and prescription drug use/abuse in youths in the northwest region of Westmoreland County.

The group formed in 2018, and encompasses the Burrell, Franklin Regional, Kiski Area, and New Kensington-Arnold school districts, the page says.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

