Troopers focus on 'Move Over' violations through Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvania State troopers are joining with officers from five other states in an effort to raise awareness of the state’s Steer Clear laws.

As part of an initiative called the ‘6 State Trooper Project,’ state police until Saturday will focus on enforcement of the 2006 law which requires drivers to slow down and move into the far lane of traffic when passing a police or emergency vehicle parked along the road.

“Often emergency responders are vulnerable to being struck by passing motorists, which often traverse these areas at high rates of speed,” state police said in a release.

Motorists who violate the law could be subject to a fine of up to $250, according to the state’s vehicle code.

Agencies participating in the 6 State Trooper Project include the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.