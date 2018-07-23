New Kensington clinic offering medication-assisted addiction treatment

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New Kensington’s Community Health Clinic is now providing medication-assisted treatment for men and women suffering from substance abuse.

The treatment uses FDA-approved medications such as Suboxone and Vivitrol, which decrease cravings and withdrawal symptoms, along with counseling and behavioral therapies.

“While these medications do not cure opioid addiction, they can assist in the development of healthy and effective skills to be free and rid of opioids entirely,” the Community Health Clinic said in its July newsletter.

Those in the program will be under close supervision and expected to follow medical advice from clinic staffers, the newsletter said. Patients will be required to undergo additional treatment and recovery support such as drug and alcohol counseling and attend meetings regularly.

The program is available to all community members. The cost and duration of program will vary, but patients can expect to be seen an average of 30 times a year, the newsletter said.

A patient doesn’t have to receive primary care services from the clinic to participate in the program and referrals are not required, according to the newsletter.

Raji Jayakrishnan, the clinic’s executive director, could not be reached.

Community Health Clinic has medical offices in New Kensington and Vandergrift that treat low-income patients. It offers medical, dental and behavioral health services. It served nearly 3,000 patients last year.

For more information about the medication-assisted treatment program, call Dr. Allison Kliber or Lynn Vermeulen at 724-335-3334.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.