Deer Lakes to hold special board meeting to discuss open positions
Updated 5 hours ago
The Deer Lakes School Board will hold a special meeting July 30 to discuss personnel matters.
District spokesman Jim Cromie said Monday the meeting is to discuss hiring an assistant principal for the middle school and an additional elementary school guidance counselor for the coming school year. The district is also looking for a new head football coach.
Cromie said the addition of the new assistant principal and guidance counselor positions is to ensure all students are supported.
He said some of the duties for the assistant principal will include discipline, scheduling, programming and teacher evaluations.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the high school library, 163 East Union Road in West Deer.
Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.