Valley News Dispatch

Deer Lakes sets dates for families to pick up Chromebooks

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 3:15 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

The Deer Lakes School District has set dates for families to pick up their child’s Chromebook for the coming school year.

Starting this fall, every Deer Lakes School District student will be provided a Chromebook or iPad as part of the district’s one-to-one initiative.

After piloting the program at the middle school last school year, officials decided it was time to go all-in with the program. Now, all the district’s students can benefit from having their own device to work on.

Students in sixth through 12 th grades will be able to take their Chromebook home.

Parents are asked to pick up their students’ devices at Deer Lakes High School between noon and 6 p.m., during any one of six available pick up dates. Those dates are Aug. 6, Aug. 7, Aug. 13, Aug. 14, Aug. 20 and Aug. 21.

Parents must complete and return a waiver for their device before their student will be permitted to take it home. Please schedule your pick up in advance by using the registration form found on the website.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will also each be provided with a device, but they won’t go home with the students.

The district will be hosting a one-to-one information night in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. The hour-long presentation will be designed to give parents and students at all grade levels a brief overview of the program as well as advice on what they can do to best take advantage of their powerful learning tool.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

