Legendary A-K Valley broadcaster Bob Tatrn dies at 78

He was the first voice many Alle-Kiski Valley residents heard each morning on the former New Kensington radio station, WKPA.

Bob Tatrn, local broadcasting personality for 57 years, died Monday after sustaining a fall, his son said. He was 78.

For nearly a quarter-century, Tatrn ran the wake-up shift at WKPA 1150AM, but he is most well known for his high school sports broadcasts for over 50 years.

He spent 41 years alongside his broadcast partner, Joe Falsetti, who died in 2006.

Tatrn began announcing high school sports in 1964 when Arnold High School played football against Plum. He and Falsetti also carried scholastic baseball and basketball. Tatrn later branched out into other forms of sportscasting. Hosting “Terrys Back-to-Back” with then-young Steelers quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw and Terry Hanratty.

When cable television came on the scene, Tatrn and Falsetti broadcast hundreds of games and hosted the “Sportsline” call-in show until 2001 when AT&T took over the local cable system and jettisoned most local-origination programming.

Later, he and Falsetti teamed up to do games produced by the high schools and maintained their video presence, prompting Riverview football public address announcer Patrick Sullivan to say “Tatrn and Falsetti, together for 41 years, more than most marriages.”

Tatrn recently authored two books, “Bob Tatrn’s Sports Minutes: Vol. I and II.” He also hosted sports nostalgia shows over the last several years on WAVL Radio 910 AM and on Comcast Channel 190.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.