Valley News Dispatch

Former Vandergrift cop facing charges after having sex in patrol car

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 5:27 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A former Vandergrift police officer had sex with a woman in his patrol car while on duty and later tried to silence the person who reported him, court documents show.

Jared Edward Kepple, 27, of Railroad Street, Hyde Park, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of official oppression.

Those charges were held for court by District Judge Jason Buczak following a preliminary hearing in Apollo Tuesday. The offenses occurred in September, when Kepple was working as a part-time officer for Vander­grift.

Kepple was engaging in an ongoing sexual relationship with a consenting adult woman while working, court documents show. When the woman’s sister found out about the relationship, she became concerned and reported the officer’s conduct to his superiors.

The woman’s sister provided authorities screen captures of online conversations between Kepple and the woman, retired Vandergrift Sgt. Steve Callipare testified Tuesday. Some of the messages were sexual in nature, Callipare said.

When Kepple found out about the complaint, he drove to the sister’s house with Patrolman Joseph Albaugh. Kepple demanded that she and her boyfriend provide a written statement indicating they had been forced by Callipare to access the Facebook account of Kepple’s lover, Albaugh testified. Kepple threatened to arrest the sister, Albaugh testified. She refused to provide a statement but her boyfriend did.

Albaugh said Tuesday that Kepple told him he was building a file to use as evidence of misconduct on Callipare’s part.

Kepple resigned from the borough’s police force before the investigation concluded.

State Trooper Todd Adamski testified Kepple’s story was inconsistent. At first, Kepple denied having asked either person for a statement, Adamski said. Kepple later admitted to providing the sister’s boyfriend with a departmental statement form, which the man used, Adamski said. Kepple said he threw away the statement and questioned how charges could proceed without any evidence, Adamski said.

Kepple’s attorney, Craig Alexander, told the court none of the allegations presented met the

state’s definition of official oppression, saying none of the parties involved had been arrested, charged or even detained. Alexander said Kepple’s attempts to get a statement from the complainant and her boyfriend were part of a broader investigation into departmental misconduct which Kepple was pursuing as a law enforcement officer.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr countered that if Kepple was indeed investigating

anything, it would have been himself and his alleged misconduct, which Barr said didn’t make

any sense.

After over an hour of testimony, Buczak indicated he was satisfied the state had met the burden required to carry the case forward and held all of the charges to court.

Kepple is currently free on bond ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for October 10 before District Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

As of the start of June Kepple was employed as a part-time officer with the borough of Avonmore. A request for comment from the Avonmore police

on Kepple’s status there was not immediately returned.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

