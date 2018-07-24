Legendary A-K Valley broadcaster Bob Tatrn dies at 78

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

He was the first voice many Alle-Kiski Valley residents heard each morning on the former New Kensington radio station, WKPA.

Bob Tatrn, local broadcasting personality for 57 years, died Monday after a fall, according to his son, Rob Jr. He was 78.

For nearly a quarter-century, Tatrn ran the wake-up shift at WKPA 1150AM. In the early 1970s, it was the highest-rated morning block outside the Pittsburgh city limits.

Tatrn, however, was most well known for his high school sports broadcasts for more than 50 years.

Forty-one of those 50 years were spent with his broadcast partner, Joe ‘Pippo’ Falsetti, who died in 2006.

Tatrn began announcing high school sports in 1964 when Arnold High School played football against Plum. He and Falsetti also carried scholastic baseball and basketball.

His career went from radio, to the dial-up for remote broadcasts, to closed-circuit TV games to satellite broadcasts.

Tatrn later branched out into other forms of sportscasting, hosting “Terrys Back-to-Back” with then-young Steelers quarterbacks Terry Bradshaw and Terry Hanratty.

He also hosted “Majors in Motion” with then-Pitt head coach Johnny Majors.

Friends will be received at Rusiewicz Funeral Home, 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral Mass will be at St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell at 10 a.m. Friday.

George Guido is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.