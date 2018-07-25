Tarentum man accused of stealing mom's car, backing over her then wrecking, waives charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Tarentum man who allegedly said he may have killed his mother after stealing her car and backing into her and another man will head to court.

John Jeffrey Spencer, 23, of Bridge Street, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle; misdemeanor counts of simple assault and recklessly endangering another person; and related charges.

Spencer waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Brackenridge before District Judge Carolyn S. Bengel.

Police say Spencer got into his mother’s Chevrolet Impala just after 8 p.m. July 4 and backed the car into her and an unidentified man. Police say both were taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison for treatment.

Police say that about 10 minutes later, officers in New Kensington received a report of a single-car crash along Stevenson Boulevard (Route 366). When officers arrived, they found the car unoccupied but severely damaged.

According to Spencer’s arrest papers, witnesses told police that they had seen the car speed past then on Route 366 when it crossed the median and into the opposing lane of traffic before hitting a sign and a hillside. The car traveled along the hillside for about 70 feet before coming to rest across both lanes of traffic.

Police say they found items belonging to Spencer in the car after the crash, but Spencer was not on scene.

According to another witness, who said they knew Spencer, when they approached the accident area Spencer requested a ride to an Upper Burrell bar.

During that ride, according to court documents, Spencer said to them five times, “I think I killed my mom,” and later, “I hope my mom isn’t dead, or I’ll be going to jail for a long time.”

After leaving the bar, Spencer was found walking on Leechburg Road in Lower Burrell. An arresting officer says in court documents that Spencer bragged about the crash, asking “Can you believe I walked away from that crash?”

In addition to the charges Spencer waived to court Wednesday, he was also charged by the New Kensington police with receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of the car, speeding and two vehicle code violations. Lower Burrell officers charged him with summary public drunkenness.

Spencer waived his right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. on the charges out of New Kensington on July 19.

Spencer is scheduled for a formal arraignments in Pittsburgh on Sept. 7 and in Greensburg on Sept. 19. He was being held in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.