Local organizations benefit from Apollo's bicentennial remaining funds
Updated 3 hours ago
After the Apollo Bicentennial Celebration Executive Committee raised about $50,000 over several years to pay for bicentennial events and expenses in 2016, the committee is diverting its remaining funds.
The committee recently agreed on the recipients for its remaining funds, according to William Kerr, a former Apollo mayor and chairman of the Apollo Bicentennial Committee.
They awarded $1,680 to each of the following organizations: The Apollo Memorial Library, Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation, Apollo Area Lions Club and the Apollo Area Historical Society.
The bicentennial committee held a banquet for 200 residents, published a history book and held numerous events including concerts, a parade, fireworks, a car cruise, a walk through history, community-wide church service, and a trip to Gettysburg Battlefield.
