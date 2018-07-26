Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Disabled truck slowed commute on Route 28 near Highland Park Bridge

Matthew Medsger and Mary Ann Thomas | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 8:54 a.m.
A disabled truck is removed from Route 28 Thursday morning. July 27, 2018.
Mary Ann Thomas | Tribune-Review
A disabled truck is removed from Route 28 Thursday morning. July 27, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

A disabled box truck blocked the left hand lane of busy northbound Route 28 approaching the Highland Park Bridge Thursday morning, snarling traffic through and past the Etna Bypass.

The vehicle appeared to have blown a tire and was pulled into a drainage ditch on the left shoulder before 8 a.m.

As of 8:45 a.m. a tow truck was on scene and removing the truck, but traffic had already backed for miles.

As of 9:15 the truck had been removed and traffic was flowing normally.

Matthew Medsger and Mary Ann Thomas are Tribune-Review staff writers.

