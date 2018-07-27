Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington man faces charges of drug possession, fleeing from police

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, July 27, 2018, 12:04 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A New Kensington man charged with drug distribution and fleeing from police will face those charges in court.

Lebren Taeshawn O’Neal, 27, of of North Bluff Drive, is charged with felony counts of possession with the intent to distribute, fleeing from police custody, and related misdemeanor and summary charges.

O’Neal waived his right to preliminary hearings scheduled for Thursday before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

Police say O’Neal, on Aug. 15, was seen by New Kensington Police Detective Sgt. Sam Long driving through the city in a rental car. According to court documents Long knew O’Neal’s driver’s license was suspended following a previous DUI conviction. Police confirmed Long’s assertions with PennDOT, according to court documents.

After New Kensington officers and State Police initiated a traffic stop along Freeport Street, they say in court documents that O’Neal rolled down the car window.

“I was initially struck with the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” State Trooper Anthony Arbaczewski wrote in court documents.

Arbaczewski told the court that once O’Neal was asked to step out of the car he could smell marijuana on his person. A search of the vehicle followed.

Inside the car, hidden behind the vehicle’s in dash GPS system, officers say they found $1,700 in cash. Police say O’Neal was carrying yet more cash, bringing the total to nearly $3,000, and about 85 grams of what they suspect was crack cocaine.

Police filed charges against O’Neal on Feb. 22, but he was not immediately apprehended.

New Kensington Police Sgt. Kevin Hess wrote in court documents that O’Neal was again seen driving in New Kensington on April 22. Hess attempted a traffic stop. O’Neal sped away, according to Hess, driving at a “very high rate of speed” past a children’s birthday party and numerous other children in the streets and sidewalks. Hess terminated his pursuit and filed flight charges against O’Neal.

O’Neal was taken into police custody on May 2 and bonds for his release set at $25,000 and $10,000. He was released from the Westmoreland County Prison on May 3 after making bond.

O’Neal is scheduled to appear in Greensburg before District Judge Rita D. Hathaway on Oct. 10 for formal arraignment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me