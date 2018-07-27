Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Police: New Kensington woman twice caught with crack

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, July 27, 2018, 2:21 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

A New Kensington woman is facing two sets of drug distribution charges after police say they twice found her in possession of crack cocaine.

Billie Jo Walker, 41, of Ridge Ave, is charged in separate cases with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, and related charges.

Walker waived her right to both preliminary hearings scheduled before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington Thursday.

State Police Trooper Anthony Arbaczewski says in court documents that New Kensington Police Detective Sgt. Sam Long, on June 13, 2017, was conducting surveillance on a Ridge Avenue home. According to court documents Long knew that home was being used for the sale of narcotics.

Long recognized Walker when she exited that home and got into a black BMW, police say in court documents. Long knew, according to court documents, that Walker’s driver’s license was suspended, though officers say they confirmed this with PennDOT.

State Troopers stopped the car at the corner of Constitution Boulevard and Ridge Avenue. Arbaczewski says in court documents that he could see Walker making sudden movements in the car.

When police approached the vehicle they say they could smell marijuana and asked Walker to step out.

Once Walker was standing outside of the vehicle, police say they noticed her pants were unzipped and unbuttoned. Police, according to court documents, told Walker they suspected she was hiding contraband in her pants and said that a female officer would soon arrive to search her. Walker instead, police say, voluntarily reached into her pants and retrieved a plastic bag which testing has since shown contained about half an ounce of crack cocaine.

Police say Walker told them she had yet more crack cocaine in her home and gave officers permission to search there. Police say they found another half an ounce of crack cocaine there.

Once the results of a drug testing were returned troopers filed charges against Walker and sought her arrest.

Officers say in court documents they next encountered Walker on July 11, when she was again was seen driving in New Kensington by Long and Arbaczewski. Officers observed a drug transaction, they say in court documents.

When police stopped the car and confirmed it was being driven by Walker they say a search of the vehicle uncovered another 25 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Police say in court documents that Walker claimed ownership of the drugs.

Walker is currently free on a $10,000 bond ahead of formal arraignments scheduled for Oct. 10 before Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

