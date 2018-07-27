Police: Delinquents steal car, lead police on a chase and roll over car in Harrison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Police say three delinquents from Summit Academy stole an employee’s car and led police on a chase that ended when the driver rolled the car over near Route 28 in Harrison.

One of the youths was caught Friday afternoon but the other two remained on the run Friday evening. Officials would not say whether the youths are considered to be dangerous, nor would they say why they had been sent to the private, residential facility for delinquent youths.

The incident started at the Summit Township, Butler County, facility just before 1 p.m.

Butler state police alerted surrounding departments to look for the stolen red Volkswagen Jetta, which headed south on Route 356 into the Alle-Kiski Valley.

The car was spotted by a Buffalo Township patrolman and a chase began, which continued onto Route 28, state police Capt. Steve Ignatz said.

The driver attempted to get off the expressway at the Natrona Heights exit (Exit 15) to turn on to Burtner Road but rolled the car over.

The trio, all wearing the school-issued green shirts or hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants, fled.

State police, Harrison, and Fawn police searched in the Pine Hill area along the Fawn-Harrison border and off of Ridge Road in Fawn.

Police used Fawn elementary school as a staging point.

“We saw police cars speeding up Ridge Road and the helicopter circling,” said Terri Miller, of Frazer, an employee of Macura’s Automotive Repair at the intersection of Burtner and Ridge roads. Mechanic Paul Radoicz, of Lower Burrell, wondered what prompted the police presence.

Several local police departments with police dogs joined the search.

One youth was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m.

The search was then suspended until more information became available.

“We stopped the search and advised police to be on the look out for the remaining two,” Ignatz said.

The pair was described only as a white youth, 17, and black youth, 18. No other descriptions were made public Friday afternoon.

Police were inquiring about both youths’ backgrounds.

The reform school is noted for its drug and alcohol treatment program and success in getting most youths turned toward success, Summit Academy spokesman Dick Roberts told the Tribune-Review.

“Only a handful of students escape each year,” Roberts said.

He said juvenile law prevents the school from publicly releasing their backgrounds or saying why the two were found to be delinquent.

“We do not believe there were any other individuals involved in the incident, and there were no injuries to students or staff,” Roberts said. “We will continue to work with law enforcement to locate the remaining students.”

