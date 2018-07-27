Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Springdale pizza shop From Italy returns after nearly yearlong building repairs

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, July 27, 2018, 7:15 p.m.

It’s been a long road for Chuck Cickavage to get his restaurant back in working order.

Cickavage owns From Italy, a pizza shop on Lincoln Avenue in Springdale that was severely damaged last year after a car careened into the side of the building at the point of Pittsburgh Street and Lincoln Avenue.

Although he’s been able to operate out of a temporary location since last August, he said nothing can beat being back in their original location. They officially moved back Friday.

The accident caused damage to the walls, the kitchen equipment and dining areas.

“All of our equipment was destroyed,” he said. “We lost a lot.”

Cickavage would have liked to be up and running sooner, but because the building had so much damage it had to not only be repaired, but also many aspects had to be brought up to the borough’s building code. The long winter added to the delays.

“We got through it,” he said. “At least we were able to open back up.”

Cickavage said he had to put up the money for the repairs himself while he waits for the insurance claim to be worked out.

The restaurant opened in 2005. It offers pizza, pasta entrees, perogies, soups and subs. He said they are always looking for suggestions from customers on what to add to the menu.

Cickavage said the community has been supportive throughout the restaurant’s transition.

“Our customers have been awesome,” he said. “They’re always checking up on us on Facebook and sending us messages.”

Cickavage said they’d like to start catering more and hopefully get more business now that they’re settled back in.

“We’re happy to be home,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Chuck Cickavage, owner of the From Italy restaurant, serves up a fresh pepperoni pizza on Friday, July 27, 2018 at its original location in Springdale.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Chuck Cickavage, owner of the From Italy restaurant, serves up a fresh pepperoni pizza on Friday, July 27, 2018 at its original location in Springdale.
