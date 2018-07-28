Volunteers 'Beautify Leechburg' on Saturday by cleaning up 2 abandoned properties, more to come

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

First impressions count.

And Leechburg Mayor Wayne Dobos wants visitors and residents alike to have a favorable impression of Leechburg, a close-knit borough nestled alongside the Kiski River.

“We get a lot of traffic through town (Route 66) and we want people to have a good first and last impression of Leechburg as they drive through,” Dobos said.

“We want to keep Leechburg looking good.”

Dobos organized a volunteer clean-up via social media, dubbing it Beautify Leechburg in response to three now-vacant homes he targeted for a major landscaping spruce up.

The homes are located at 312 and 269 Pershing Ave. and 227 Main. St.

All residences are vacant and have sat neglected, with overgrown vegetation, for up to two years, according to Dobos.

They tackled the two properties on Pershing Avenue on Saturday and intend to get to the dauting, 6-foot high vegetation at the Main Street house in August.

“As mayor, this is a goal of mine,” Dobos said. “Our two borough maintenance employees are simply too busy and have enough on their plate to tend to these properties.”

Dobos cited the region’s abundant rainfall this summer as the catalyst for extra mowing hours logged by Leechburg Borough employees; that’s where Dobos said the need for volunteers came into play.

About 20 volunteers, including those from nearby Adelphoi Miller House for troubled youths in Apollo and First Baptist Church in Leechburg, dirtied their hands Saturday, weeding, cutting grass and cutting down high grasses with string trimmers.

“Most of the houses in Leechburg are well taken care of and we are always looking for ways to volunteer and help the community look better,” said The Rev. Jonathan Potter, pastor of First Baptist Church of Leechburg. “I saw the post on Facebook and volunteered and made some new friends today.”

Dobos noted the project will continue with volunteers “as needed” to keep the properties maintained.

Myron Smouse, a neighboring homeowner on Pershing Avenue, was thrilled to wake up to the sound of weed whackers humming.

“That (overgrown yard) was an eyesore and a home for rodents,” Smouse said. “It looks more presentable and I am a happy neighbor.”

Volunteers worked from 8 a.m. into the afternoon on Saturday, with a goal of completing the grounds of two Pershing Avenue homes.

“We will have to get to Main Street last,” Dobos said.

“I have free time and Leechburg is my community and I want to do something good — be active, be social,” said Gilpin volunteer Laura Costello.

Barb Jones loves to garden, so volunteering was a no-brainer for the Leechburg resident of 55 years.

“I like my town,” she said. “I want to pay it forward.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.