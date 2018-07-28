Harmar working with PennDOT regarding 'unsightly' Route 28 concrete pile

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harmar officials are encouraged after a meeting Tuesday with PennDOT to address its dumpsite along Route 28 that is being used to store discarded pavement.

Three township supervisors, township engineer Matt Pitsch as well as PennDOT and state Department of Environmental Protection representatives met at the site, which lies in a highly visible area between the Route 28 the southbound on-ramp to the highway and Route 910.

The location is used to store and crush the old concrete, which is often used to fix landslides in the area.

Harmar officials are concerned about the site because it has gotten bigger over the years, and they believe it could be a safety hazard in addition to being unsightly. Officials also questioned whether PennDOT needs to apply for local and state permits.

“I think it was a very good meeting with all parties together,” said Harmar Supervisor Bob Seibert. “I believe everybody is going to try and act in good faith on this matter.”

Angelo Pampena, assistant district executive in charge of maintenance for PennDOT District 11, said they want to work with Harmar to come to a resolution.

“At this point, we are checking into a lot of things,” he said. “There’s a lot of unanswered questions as to what’s required by PennDOT at this time.”

Lauren Fraley, DEP spokeswoman for the Southwest Regional Office, said they are looking into whether PennDOT needs authorization to discharge stormwater from the area or if they need to get a waste management permit — both of which are concerns of Harmar officials.

“DEP has requested additional details about the operations in order to make its permitting determinations,” Fraley said. “PennDOT has an existing erosion and sedimentation plan in place authorized on DEP’s behalf by the Allegheny County Conservation District for a portion of the site.”

Seibert said the area, now covered with a mound concrete, used to be a wetlands. He is concerned with how much it has grown over the past decade.

“They basically made a mountain across these (concrete) slabs,” he said. “We’d like to have them removed.”

Pampena said PennDOT is doing its due diligence to get everything in order. He said because the site is in a PennDOT right of way, they likely don’t need local permits from Harmar.

“Just to make sure, we’re going through our legal folks just to double check and find out,” Pampena said. “We don’t want to circumvent anything.”

In the meantime, PennDOT officials said they will set up a timeline to plant some trees to help improve how the sight looks.

Supervisor Bob Exler also worries about safety in the area as PennDOT vehicles move around near the Route 28 exit.

PennDOT officials said they will use flaggers to direct traffic when it’s needed as well as install a gate around the area so it’s not accessible by the public.

Tuesday’s meeting was just the first of many to come this year as the parties work on a resolution, but officials are hopeful they can reach a compromise.

“I definitely think they listened to us,” Exler said. “I think we made a lot of progress.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.