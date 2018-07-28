Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harmar working with PennDOT regarding 'unsightly' Route 28 concrete pile

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Saturday, July 28, 2018, 2:27 p.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review

Updated 2 hours ago

Harmar officials are encouraged after a meeting Tuesday with PennDOT to address its dumpsite along Route 28 that is being used to store discarded pavement.

Three township supervisors, township engineer Matt Pitsch as well as PennDOT and state Department of Environmental Protection representatives met at the site, which lies in a highly visible area between the Route 28 the southbound on-ramp to the highway and Route 910.

The location is used to store and crush the old concrete, which is often used to fix landslides in the area.

Harmar officials are concerned about the site because it has gotten bigger over the years, and they believe it could be a safety hazard in addition to being unsightly. Officials also questioned whether PennDOT needs to apply for local and state permits.

“I think it was a very good meeting with all parties together,” said Harmar Supervisor Bob Seibert. “I believe everybody is going to try and act in good faith on this matter.”

Angelo Pampena, assistant district executive in charge of maintenance for PennDOT District 11, said they want to work with Harmar to come to a resolution.

“At this point, we are checking into a lot of things,” he said. “There’s a lot of unanswered questions as to what’s required by PennDOT at this time.”

Lauren Fraley, DEP spokeswoman for the Southwest Regional Office, said they are looking into whether PennDOT needs authorization to discharge stormwater from the area or if they need to get a waste management permit — both of which are concerns of Harmar officials.

“DEP has requested additional details about the operations in order to make its permitting determinations,” Fraley said. “PennDOT has an existing erosion and sedimentation plan in place authorized on DEP’s behalf by the Allegheny County Conservation District for a portion of the site.”

Seibert said the area, now covered with a mound concrete, used to be a wetlands. He is concerned with how much it has grown over the past decade.

“They basically made a mountain across these (concrete) slabs,” he said. “We’d like to have them removed.”

Pampena said PennDOT is doing its due diligence to get everything in order. He said because the site is in a PennDOT right of way, they likely don’t need local permits from Harmar.

“Just to make sure, we’re going through our legal folks just to double check and find out,” Pampena said. “We don’t want to circumvent anything.”

In the meantime, PennDOT officials said they will set up a timeline to plant some trees to help improve how the sight looks.

Supervisor Bob Exler also worries about safety in the area as PennDOT vehicles move around near the Route 28 exit.

PennDOT officials said they will use flaggers to direct traffic when it’s needed as well as install a gate around the area so it’s not accessible by the public.

Tuesday’s meeting was just the first of many to come this year as the parties work on a resolution, but officials are hopeful they can reach a compromise.

“I definitely think they listened to us,” Exler said. “I think we made a lot of progress.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me