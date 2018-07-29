Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Penn State New Kensington Alumni Society creates $90,000 scholarship for students

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Sunday, July 29, 2018, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 40 minutes ago

Penn State New Kensington students who need help paying for college could soon be in luck thanks to a new $90,000 scholarship from PSNK’s Alumni Society.

The Open Doors Scholarship is part of the university’s “Complete Penn State” initiative, which targets students who are facing financial hardships and are at risk of not graduating.

“Funds designated for Complete Penn State will be used to assist students who have great financial need and are 30 credits or less from earning their degree,” Kary C. Milan, director of development and alumni relations said. “Essentially, this fund is helping the students with the greatest need graduate on time and with less debt.”

PSNK Alumni Society President John Spadaro said the group works hard through its fundraising efforts, and the scholarship is the result of “a lot of blood, sweat and tears.”

“The success of these events affords local Penn State New Kensington students the opportunity to be successful in achieving their goals,” he said. “We look forward to continuing this tradition.”

The group will officially announce the creation of the scholarship in conjunction with its “Penn State A.M.” networking event, which will be held Thursday at Pitt Specialty Supply, Inc. in Tarentum.

The networking event will take place from 8 to 9:30 a.m. The announcement will take place at 8:45 a.m.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

