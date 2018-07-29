Historically based mural at Apollo's gateway welcomes folks to town

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 50-by-15-foot mural depicting the history of Apollo is complete and already a town icon as a colorful and sparkly landmark at the intersection of Kiski Avenue and First Street.

The installation took more than two dozen volunteers 2.5 weeks. They patched together and applied the mural and glass mosaics.

But it took much longer, almost a year, for several professional artists and teachers to work with more than 100 Apollo-Ridge students to research, design and execute all of the mural’s pieces.

The professional services and supplies totaled about $20,000 for the mural. The Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation secured several grants to foot the bill.

“This project was originally envisioned more than 10 years ago,” said Cristine Kostiuk, president of the Apollo-Ridge Education Foundation.

“Isn’t it exciting to see how it has changed an entry way to our town?” she added.

The mural traverses the town’s history with a backdrop progressing from night to day, and the use of natural resources, from a pristine landscape to pollution to restoration. A trail through the woods becomes a rail line carrying coal that again changes into a rails-to-trail area for biking, hiking, kayaking and fishing.

The mural’s places, characters and themes include: Apollo police Officer Leonard C. Miller, who was killed in 1980 during a “Kill for Thrill” crime spree; famed journalist Nellie Bly; the Roaring Run trail and the West Apollo Train Station.

