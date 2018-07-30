Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Arnold man facing gun, stolen property charges

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, July 30, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

Police say the gun they found in an Arnold man’s pocket after responding to a shots fired call was stolen.

Clarence Luther Reaves Jr., 25, of Fourth Avenue, is charged with felony counts of receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license.

Reaves waived his right to a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. in New Kensington.

Arnold Police Officer David Clouse says in court documents he was doing paperwork at the police station just after 10 p.m. on July 11 when a city firefighter banged on the door and reported hearing multiple gun shots near a bar in the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue.

When police arrived at the bar, they found the bouncer there yelling at Reaves and another person as they were walking toward the 1700 block of Fifth Avenue.

“While driving toward them I heard one shot fired from the area where [Reaves] was walking,” Clouse wrote in court documents. “As I entered the 1700 block I saw [Reaves] bend at the waist in front of a green Hummer and heard another shot ring out.”

Clouse said he exited his patrol car and ordered Reaves to stop walking and show his hands. When Clouse approached Reaves, he says in court documents he could see and eventually felt a gun in his pant’s pocket.

That firearm, according to court documents, a Davis Industries .380-caliber semi-automatic, had a discharged but unejected bullet casing in it and had been reported stolen out of Parks Township.

Reaves is currently lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $75,000 bond and ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Oct. 10 before Judge Rita Hathaway in Greensburg.

Allegations against Reaves represent at least the sixth shooting incident in Arnold since April.

• Police responded to a shots fired call in the area of Ivy Alley on July 6 and recovered two empty casings.

• On May 20, a man was shot in the leg and heel at the intersection of Leishman Avenue and McCandless Street.

• Two days later someone fired shots at someone along the 1600 block of Taylor Avenue.

• On April 12, a 18-year-old Arnold man was hit by three bullets while he stood at the intersection of Kenneth Avenue and North Street. Police said he was hit in the side, arm and foot.

• On April 6, a 15-year-old West Mifflin boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 1600 block of Leishman Avenue.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

