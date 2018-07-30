Paper shredding event to be held Saturday in Cheswick

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State Rep. Frank Dermody, (D-Oakmont) is hosting a free document shredding event in Cheswick to help protect residents from identity theft.

The event will be held at the Cheswick Shopping Center on Freeport Road from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday , where they can shred documents that contain their Social Security numbers, credit card numbers, bank account numbers and other sensitive information.

All shredded paper will be recycled by district office staff.

“Identity theft is a real threat, and I want to empower people to take the proper steps to protect themselves,” Dermody said in a press release. “Lots of our personal documents contain sensitive information, so it’s important we dispose of them safely.”

Additional information on identify theft, credit reports, and the “Do Not Call” list also will be available for those who attend.

Anyone with questions about the event can contact Dermody’s office at 724-274-4770.