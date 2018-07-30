Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Salem Township man waives 4 hearings for drugs, theft

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Monday, July 30, 2018, 2:27 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

A Salem Township man scheduled for four separate preliminary hearings before District Judge Jason Buczak Monday chose instead to waive the 14 charges levied against him to court.

William Elvin Cochran Jr., 31, of Hawk Drive, is charged with two felony counts each of drug possession with intent to distribute and theft of movable property, three felony counts of receiving stolen property, and seven related misdemeanor and summary charges.

According to court documents Cochran came to police attention in the beginning of February, when a confidential informant working with the state Attorney General’s Office told officers Cochran was selling meth out of the Forbes Trail Trailer Park.

Police instructed the informant to arrange purchases of meth from Cochran on two occasions, they say in court documents. On both occasions the informant entered Cochran’s property and left with what tests later showed was meth, police say.

While officers were awaiting the results of the drug testing, and before charges were filed for Cochran’s arrest, state police say a couple of thefts occurred.

On June 2, a John Deere riding mower valued at $5,000 was stolen from Labuda Farm Service, Sewickley Township. Weeks later, on June 26, a Dixie Chopper mower valued at $4,500 was stolen from West Central Equipment, Salem Township.

During the course of an investigation into those thefts, State Police Trooper Gregory Marchewka says in court documents that Cochran was developed as suspect.

While police were conducting surveillance on Cochran’s home, on July 1, they say they saw a utility vehicle parked there. That utility vehicle, police say, had been reported stolen from Norwin Landscape and Supply in North Huntingdon on June 28.

When police attempted to serve a search warrant at Cochran’s home, they say he wasn’t there but that they heard a utility vehicle being driven on Forbes Trail Road. Marchewka says Cochran was driving, and that when police identified themselves he put the utility vehicle into reverse, backed into a parked car, and fled.

However, officers say Cochran later agreed to return to his residence and speak with officers. He told them the vehicle had been given to him by another man as payment for drugs.

Palmer also, according to police, eventually admitted to stealing the two lawn tractors and told officers where he had sold them. Both were recovered, according to police.

Cochran was jailed immediately following arraignment, on July 16, but was freed from the Westmoreland County Prison Monday on an unsecured $25,000 bond. He is currently scheduled to appear before Judge Rita D. Hathaway on Oct. 17 for four separate formal arraignments.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me