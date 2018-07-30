Salem Township man waives 4 hearings for drugs, theft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Salem Township man scheduled for four separate preliminary hearings before District Judge Jason Buczak Monday chose instead to waive the 14 charges levied against him to court.

William Elvin Cochran Jr., 31, of Hawk Drive, is charged with two felony counts each of drug possession with intent to distribute and theft of movable property, three felony counts of receiving stolen property, and seven related misdemeanor and summary charges.

According to court documents Cochran came to police attention in the beginning of February, when a confidential informant working with the state Attorney General’s Office told officers Cochran was selling meth out of the Forbes Trail Trailer Park.

Police instructed the informant to arrange purchases of meth from Cochran on two occasions, they say in court documents. On both occasions the informant entered Cochran’s property and left with what tests later showed was meth, police say.

While officers were awaiting the results of the drug testing, and before charges were filed for Cochran’s arrest, state police say a couple of thefts occurred.

On June 2, a John Deere riding mower valued at $5,000 was stolen from Labuda Farm Service, Sewickley Township. Weeks later, on June 26, a Dixie Chopper mower valued at $4,500 was stolen from West Central Equipment, Salem Township.

During the course of an investigation into those thefts, State Police Trooper Gregory Marchewka says in court documents that Cochran was developed as suspect.

While police were conducting surveillance on Cochran’s home, on July 1, they say they saw a utility vehicle parked there. That utility vehicle, police say, had been reported stolen from Norwin Landscape and Supply in North Huntingdon on June 28.

When police attempted to serve a search warrant at Cochran’s home, they say he wasn’t there but that they heard a utility vehicle being driven on Forbes Trail Road. Marchewka says Cochran was driving, and that when police identified themselves he put the utility vehicle into reverse, backed into a parked car, and fled.

However, officers say Cochran later agreed to return to his residence and speak with officers. He told them the vehicle had been given to him by another man as payment for drugs.

Palmer also, according to police, eventually admitted to stealing the two lawn tractors and told officers where he had sold them. Both were recovered, according to police.

Cochran was jailed immediately following arraignment, on July 16, but was freed from the Westmoreland County Prison Monday on an unsecured $25,000 bond. He is currently scheduled to appear before Judge Rita D. Hathaway on Oct. 17 for four separate formal arraignments.

