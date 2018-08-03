Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Gilpin man, Leechburg woman jailed in N.C. on suspicion of cocaine trafficking

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
Felicia Mae Hazlett
Felicia Mae Hazlett

Updated 6 hours ago

A pair of Western Pennsylvania residents are in a North Carolina jail, accused of drug trafficking.

Dennis Kreashko, 54, of Evergreen Road, is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and possession marijuana. His bail has been set at $400,000 bond.

Also facing the same charges and bond are Holly Paige Haslett, 21, of Kiski Avenue, Leechburg, and her mother, Felecia Mae Haslett, 52, of Clearwater, Fla.

The three were jailed Sunday night after their car was pulled over along North Carolina Route 117, police said.

Wayne County Sheriff Dept. Major Richard Lewis said that road is parallel to Interstate 95 and about 11 miles away.

Lewis said the car was pulled over for a traffic offense and a deputy smelled marijuana. Deputies allegedly found an ounce of marijuana and 300 grams — about 10.5 ounces — of cocaine inside.

The cases routinely will be taken to a grand jury that will decide if the three should stand trial on the charges.

Lewis said police find drugs in some stops but usually not 300 grams.

“That’s a large amount,” he said.

When arrested, Kreashko was already on bond on drug charges in Armstrong County.

In fact, Kreashko is scheduled to stand trial on Sept. 10 for allegedly selling drugs. He was arrested in Gilpin police on Sept. 27, 2017.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

