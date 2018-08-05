Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Man pulled out of the Allegheny River near Gilpin dies

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, 7:45 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Ligonier man who was pulled by boaters from the Allegheny River on Sunday after his watercraft sank, died at an area hospital, according to the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

The man was identified by the medical examiner’s office as Jeffrey Krowchak, 57.

Gilpin police Chief Lee Shumaker said the victim was the sole occupant of the watercraft, which sank near Godfrey Landing in Gilpin.

The medical examiner’s office did not release which hospital Krowchak had been taken or the cause of death.

However, during the response to the accident, Armstrong County 911 dispatchers indicated to arriving emergency crews that the man was suffering from cardiac arrest and that CPR was in progress.

According to Shumaker, the boating accident was reported on the Allegheny just after 3 p.m.

Before a Lower Kiski Swift Water Rescue boat could be launched to assist in a rescue, other boaters had pulled him out of the water and transported him to shore.

Shumaker could not say what kind of boat the victim was operating or what caused it to suddenly sink.

Shumaker said the incident is being investigated by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, since it occurred entirely on a waterway.

A spokesperson for the commission did not immediately return a request for comment.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

