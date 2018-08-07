Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Drug overdose killed Sharpsburg man whose body was found in January

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Updated 6 hours ago

A Sharpsburg man who was found dead in a Frazer parking lot in January died of a drug overdose, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

On Jan. 17 Joshua Nord, 32, of Sharpsburg, was found dead by police in a parked vehicle along the 2000 block of Village Center Drive near to the Pittsburgh Mills mall.

Frazer police Chief Terry Kuhns said in January that Wal-Mart employees normally check the parking lot for suspicious vehicles, but inclement winter weather likely delayed the check.

Nord was wanted on an assault charges by Sharpsburg police and a Frazer officer searching for Nord and his vehicle found it in the parking lot.

“He was there for an extended period,” Kuhns said in January.

According to the medical examiner, Nord’s death was caused by the combined toxic effects of ethanol, the sedative zolpidem, the anti-seizure medication clonazepam and diflouroethane, an aerosol propellant.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

