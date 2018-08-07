New-Kensington Arnold Book Stops aim to stop summer slide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After a summer of reading most of his way through the Harry Potter book series, Liam Alcorn-Ferry decided to give a Magic Tree House book about Egypt a try.

Just across Constitution Boulevard from the Valley Points Family YMCA in New Kensington, 11-year-old Alcorn-Ferry, along with dozens of other children, was presented with hundreds of books to choose from during a Book Stop event put on by staff and teachers from New Kensington-Arnold School District Tuesday.

“I like the Magic Tree House, and I really like learning about Egypt,” Alcorn-Ferry said.

Learning is exactly what elementary Principal Nicole Bitar is hoping will come from holding four Book Stops in the district.

“The idea is to get the kids ready for starting school and stopping or slowing ‘summer slide,’ ” she said.

Summer slide refers to students’ tendency to lose some of the academic gains they made during the previous school year while out of the classroom during summer break. Research has shown the effect is particularly pronounced among low-income families, but it can be combated by continuing the learning process while away from school.

According to Bitar, kids can lose up to two months of learning time during the summer. That is time that students will need to make up at the start of a new school year, which, in turn, pushes back new learning.

Bitar said that a big help in stopping a student’s academic slide is involving parents through the summer. The district, she said, has been keeping in touch with parents during break and issuing reading lists for years, but doing a little more toward the end of vacation can only strengthen the district’s response to a student’s potential academic lapse.

“Stopping that is so important, and getting books into our kids’ hands is a huge help,” Bitar said while suggesting books to some of her students.

The event was made possible through book donations from the United Way. Community impact director Jesse Sprajcar reiterated Bitar’s assertion that stopping summer slide was the goal of the event, something his organization was more than happy to help address.

“This is a community effort, for sure,” he said. “Hopefully, we can help stop summer slide, but its a great way to get free books into the hands of kids that need them one way or the other.”

Bitar said the district hopes to put 1,000 books into kids’ hands during its four book stops.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.