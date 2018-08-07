New Kensington-Arnold students savor trip to Greece, Italy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Members of the New Kensington-Arnold School District International Travel Club experienced what many would call a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity last month.

They spent 13 days exploring the sights and wonders of Italy and Greece.

“I really think that this is an experience they will treasure for their lives,” club adviser Kathy Jo Sagwitz said. “The amount of the things that we got to see and the amount of things that we got to do — I don’t think many people get to experience that.”

The club left for Italy on July 12 and returned to the United States on July 24. They visited Rome, Salento, Capri, Pompei, Delphi, Athens and also went on a 3-day cruise through the Greek Islands.

“We did a lot,” Sagwitz said. “It was a pretty amazing trip.”

Seventeen high school students and eight adults went. Sagwitz said the trip was the first time many of club members, such as Hanna Clarke, had traveled abroad.

Clarke, 16, said she really enjoyed learning about the old buildings and statues and experiencing the different cultures. She also liked going on a Greek island cruise.

“I really loved that because it really let us go and explore the little islands of Greece, and I thought it was so beautiful,” Clarke said.

The International Travel Club was started several years ago by former district teacher Diana Gentile to help prepare students for the future by teaching them more about the world, themselves and their places in the world.

Sagwitz said international travel enhances one’s ability to handle new situations and learn about different cultures and people, and the students on the trip were very open to all of those things.

“It was just really an amazing thing to watch, these kids’ experience,” Sagwitz said. “I think travel opens up so much.”

Sagwitz, a high school science teacher, said club members spent 2 1/2 years fundraising for the trip, which they paid for themselves. It cost about $4,600 per student. Everything — food, travel, lodging and tours — was included.

“They worked really hard to get this trip,” Sagwitz said.

Clarke said paying for the trip by herself made it all the better.

“It was so much more rewarding knowing that I spent two years saving up my money and fundraising to be able to go on that trip,” Clarke said. “And waiting for the trip made the trip so much better when it came.”

Sagwitz hopes the district will approve another club trip in the near future. To participate in the club, students have to maintain certain grades, receive teacher recommendations and attend club meetings and fundraising events.

“We’re going to shoot for 2020,” Sagwitz said.

Sagwitz said the club always is looking for new ways to raise money for the trips and welcomes ideas.

“It would be wonderful if anybody wanted to donate or have any ideas as to help the kids raise funds,” she said.

To contact the club, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/NkasdInternationalTravelClub or contact Sagwitz at ksagwitz@nkasd.com.

