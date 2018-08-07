Former New Kensington Alcoa lab to host first art show Saturday

When developer Steve Kubrick first bought Alcoa’s old research labs in New Kensington several years ago, he had no idea what to do with the property.

Now, after years of hard work and millions of dollars in renovations, he’s starting to get ideas.

Maybe too many ideas.

Kubrick and his son, Tristen Kubrick, who are working together to spruce up the complex, envision two event centers where people can hold weddings and fundraisers; an indoor marketplace where vendors can sell baked goods and fruits; a media hub where young people can gather and work to become Youtube personalities; and a classroom where artists can teach classes or companies can hold business meetings.

And that’s just to name a few of their plans.

“This is such a big place that there’s lots of components going in on it,” Steve Kubrick, 57, said during a brief tour of the 22-acre complex, now known as AK Valley Park on Tuesday.

The Kubricks want to use different parts of the complex for different events throughout the days, but most of their ideas can be traced back to Building 29, the largest and most visible building on the property.

Building 29 — named for the year it was completed, 1929 — is home to one event center, the media hub, and will eventually house the indoor market. Building 44 will also have an event center, as well as the classroom. Both event centers should be open by spring and will be serviced by food trucks.

“The back buildings will stay commercial, and be more businesses, where the front building, 29, the historic landmark, will be used for events, eventually weddings and everything,” Steve Kubrick said.

Building 29 will be hosting its first event — the “Arts, Beats & Treats Festival” — on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is being thrown by the Allegheny Valley League of Artists and the New Kensington Camera Club.

Artwork from two dozen artists and photographers will be on display, including that of famous sports artist Larry “Klu” Klukaszewski.

“I told them they could have a location there and use the place to help them raise their funds,” Steve Kubrick said. “At the same time, it will help us get the event center going and bring people in. We’re doing food and music all day where people can come in and check it all out.”

Camera Club Secretary/Treasurer Tami Sudy has high hopes for AK Valley Park, and thinks that it will change the dynamic for artists in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

”It’s no longer going to be you have to go to Lawrenceville and Pittsburgh in order to find fine art or something unique or original or have something commissioned,” she said. “People aren’t going to have to go and find someone to teach them to use their camera in Pittsburgh. We’ve been doing that for years.”

League Vice President Cindy Downard hopes more art events will be held at the park in the future. She said it’s nice to have a place where people can come see art work, eat food and hear music.

“There’s so many great local artists and photographers; we want to get it out there and want to start doing more of these events up at Steve’s place,” she said.

Steve Kubrick has put about $3 million worth of work into the complex since he bought it from Moret Construction for $950,000. He estimates that it will cost an additional $8 to $10 million more to get it where he wants it.

“Money doesn’t matter — it’s the achievement that counts,” he said. “If we can’t do it, it’s just not meant to be.”

The media and arts studio is already up and running, and the spacious front lawn is available for events such as weddings and family get togethers. A collaboration with some churches has also resulted in the development of hydroponics in the one building.

Tristen Kubrick said the media center is what he considers to be the complex’s attention grabber and hopes it will give local artists a place to go and collaborate with one another.

“I’d really like to make this a media hub for people that are interested in being influencers, kind of … what you see on Youtube,” he said. “I want this to be a place where people aren’t afraid to express (themselves). A kind of free-flowing type environment.”

Steve Kubrick really loves the front yard and wants everybody to be able to use it.

“We have kids out there walking their dogs, and everybody’s so thankful for that,” he said. “They said all their life there was a fence — it looked like a prison here.”

Other events like a Car Cruise and walking tours have already been planned at the complex for later this year. To find out more about the complex, which is also home to several businesses, visit its website at akvalleypark.com.

