Valley News Dispatch

Highlands School District continuing free breakfast, lunch program

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 9:42 a.m.

Updated 14 hours ago

All students in the Highlands School District will continue to receive breakfast and lunch for free.

The district announced it was again approved for a district-wide free food program through the Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. It’s good for the next four years.

Districts with at least 40 percent of students eligible for public assistance programs are able to provide the free meals regardless of family income.

The eligibility “allows all students to receive free breakfast and lunch items that appear on the school’s monthly menu calendar,” the Highlands School District said.

The district is serving meals with lower sodium, less fat and less added sugars, and offering more fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

While meals are free, students can buy a la carte items and seconds. “MySchoolBucks” accounts are used to charge students for those purchases, and balances carry over year-to-year.

Highlands students start the new school year on Thursday, Aug. 30.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

