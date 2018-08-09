'Music for a Cause' to benefit Tarentum playground

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A day of music will help pay for days of fun for children in Tarentum.

An all-day concert is scheduled for Sunday at Tarentum’s Riverview Memorial Park along First Avenue. Proceeds from the event will help pay for improvements at the children’s playground, also in the park.

Five bands are slated to perform between noon and 7 p.m. They are The Rust Project Band, Glen Cawood, Up the River, Black Motel Band and Black Ridge Band.

There’s no charge for admission, but donations will be accepted. Money is also raised through food sales, raffles and auctions.

This is the second year for the “Music for a Cause” concert. Last year’s concert raised about $1,000 after expenses for the playground, said Tarentum Councilwoman Carrie Fox, also president of the Tarentum Recreation Board, which is sponsoring the event.

The money from last year’s concert went toward the playground’s rubber surface.

Fox said she doesn’t have a goal in mind for how much they hope to raise this year. “We’re just going to be grateful for anything,” she said.

Fox said the recreation board hopes to get enough money to fix the broken tire swing, get new swings or, if enough is raised, buy a new piece of equipment for the playground.

“The playground is in dire need,” she said. “We have so many requests from parents and grandparents to fix the tire swing.”

Officials also have been trying to get grants to benefit the playground.

“That playground has been there for quite some time,” she said. “It does get used an awful lot.”

