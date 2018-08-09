Frazer Fire Department No. 2 to purchase new fire engine

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Frazer Volunteer Fire Department No. 2 is hoping to purchase a new fire engine to make it easier to respond to calls on Route 28.

The department will hold a public hearing on the purchase at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the fire hall, 111 Frazer #2 Lane, to get input from residents.

Chief Dave Gould said the department plans to take out a 15-year loan to cover the nearly $500,000 cost of the 2019 Sutphen pumper fire rescue engine.

Gould said they would like to get $100,000 from selling their current 2001 truck to help cover some of the cost, but he’s not sure they’ll be able to get that much.

“It’s just getting tired and the pump’s a little small,” he said. “We want to get rid of it so it doesn’t start nickel-diming us.”

Gould said the new fire engine will be better for responding to calls on Route 28 because all of its equipment is enclosed instead of being exposed to the elements. It also holds more water and has a stronger pump than its current truck.

He said the new truck is expected to last about 15 to 20 years.

“It all depends how it’s taken care of and the maintenance,” Gould said.

The department’s roughly $100,000 yearly budget is comprised entirely of donations.

The department responds to about 300 calls a year with about 60 of those calls on Route 28. The department responds to calls in Frazer, West Deer, Cheswick, Springdale, Springdale Township and sometimes as far as Harrison and Tarentum.

Gould said in addition to getting a new truck, they department is also looking for volunteers who live in the township.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter can contact the station at 724-224-3288 and leave a message.

Gould said he would like to have about 20 active firefighters with the department. They currently have about 30 members, but not all of them are active. Many of them don’t live in the township.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.