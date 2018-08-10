Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Lower Burrell road reopens after repairs, work on second key road to be finished soon

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

Wildlife Lodge Road in Lower Burrell is back open after being closed for months for a bridge replacement project, and other work along Leechburg Road also could be wrapping up soon, city officials said.

Wildlife Lodge Road had been closed since the beginning of June so crews could replace the bridge carrying the road over Chartiers Run near Chartiers Lane.

It had been scheduled to remain closed through Saturday, but Penn­DOT and its subcontractors were able to finish ahead of schedule. It reopened Tuesday.

“The bridge restoration project on Wildlife Lodge Road (near Officer Derek Kotecki K-9 Park) has been completed and is now open to vehicular traffic,” Scott Johnson, Lower Burrell’s public works foreman, said on the city’s Facebook page. “(PennDOT) and its subcontractors were able to get the project done ahead of schedule, and we all will be able to utilize this portion of the road now well ahead of the start of school.”

Johnson said Leechburg Road, which has been under­going a road construction project, is set to receive a final layer of asphalt next week.

The $5.08 million project was set to be completed this month, PennDOT said in July.

It consists of milling, resurfacing, updating signs and pavement markings, and traffic signal upgrades, among other improvements.

“Hopefully, by the end of next week,” Johnson wrote, “all of the construction and detour signs will disappear from our City!”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @maddyczebstrib.

