Veteran banners line Pittsburgh Street in Springdale

The next time you drive down Pittsburgh Street in Springdale you might notice some new additions to the utility poles and street lights.

The borough along with citizens’ group Springdale Team of Active Residents — known as STAR — has put up about 100 banners honoring area veterans.

“That’s quite a number,” said Councilman David Spirk, who is also involved with STAR. “ It was very well received.”

Residents bought the banners for around $150 and could honor a friend or family member who was a veteran.

The banners include the veterans’ names, branch of service and a photo.

He said the banners have gone up over the past month. They now line the entire length of Pittsburgh Street in the borough.

“That looks really good,” Spirk said. “It’s a nice thing.”

