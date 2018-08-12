Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Motorcyclist in fatal Bell Township crash identified by police

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, 8:03 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A North Huntingdon man was killed in a crash Saturday in Bell Township after failing to stop at a stop sign, according to the Westmoreland County coroner and state police.

Authorities said Kevin R. Thompson, 45, was traveling south on Route 819 and drove his Harley Davidson motorcycle through the road’s intersection with Route 380 at 1:09 p.m. when he was hit by a Chevrolet Camaro.

The car’s female driver was driving west on Route 380 and had stopped at the intersection prior to the collision, police said. She was not injured.

Thompson’s passenger, only identified as a 41-year-old female in a state police news release, was taken by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

Thompson was not wearing a helmet, the coroner said. He was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries. Toxicology results will take several weeks. James W. Shirley Funeral Home in North Huntingdon will handle arrangements.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

