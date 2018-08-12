Friends of Harrison Hills looking for new board member

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Council of the Friends of Harrison Hills Park is searching for candidates to fill an open seat on its board.

​Harrison Hills in Harrison is one of nine Allegheny County parks.

The Friends group helps preserve, protect and improve the park.

Some of their projects include establishing the Environmental Learning Center, creating a nature-based outdoor classroom, mapping and blazing 14 miles of trails, offering programs for school groups and adults, working with Eagle Scouts and Gold Award candidates on park improvements such as the boardwalk, a wildlife blind, trail bridges and benches and a fitness exercise station.

The board candidate should enjoy nature and be inspired to pass on the rewards of the outdoors in public programs and other opportunities. The prospective candidate should have some new ideas to connect residents to nature.

Board members must live in Allegheny County and attend monthly council meetings lasting approximately one hour. Council members are appointed by Allegheny County Council for a term of two years and do not receive compensation.

Interested candidates should contact: Susan Goughler at susangoughler@yahoo.com .