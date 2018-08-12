Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Apollo lucky that fire trucks were lined up for Vandergrift parade when house caught fire

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, 8:39 p.m.
Because of a water main break in Oklahoma Borough, tanker truck supplied all of the water to douse an Apollo house fire on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018
Because of a water main break in Oklahoma Borough, tanker truck supplied all of the water to douse an Apollo house fire on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018
Firefighters respond to a house fire on Wilson Way in Apollo that damaged the back of the home.
Firefighters respond to a house fire on Wilson Way in Apollo that damaged the back of the home.
Fire trucks unload and draw water near the scene of a house fire on Wilson Way in Apollo on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2018.
Fire trucks unload and draw water near the scene of a house fire on Wilson Way in Apollo on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2018.

Updated 1 hour ago

One resident of an Apollo house that caught fire on Saturday was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns and at least one firefighter was treated and released for a minor injury, according to the Chad Gradwell, fire chief of Apollo Hose Company No. 3.

The blaze was caused by an electrical problem in the kitchen at 307 Wilson Way just before 5:15 p.m., the chief said.

Firefighters were able to quickly get at the fire because of the nearby help of tanker fire trucks lining up Saturday for a parade in nearby Vandergrift for the 125 th convention of the Western Pennsylvania Fireman’s Association.

That was a good thing because there was a water main break only a few hours earlier on Orr Avenue in neighboring in Oklahoma Borough that knocked out the use of public water for firefighting, according to Apollo Mayor Cindee Virostek.

Gradwell said other nearby fire departments were also impacted and notified. So when he received the call about the Wilson Way fire, Gradwell knew he would need tanker trucks from other companies.

Gradwell called in nine departments that have tankers, plus had an additional company come for its manpower.

“We had everything available and already crewed-up because of parade,” he said.

About 40 percent of the home was damaged by the fire, according to Gradwell.

The home, which used to be broken up into apartments, is a single residence where about nine people lived.

The smoke alarm sounded after the fire started in the kitchen, everyone got out safely, according to Gradwell.

However, one of the residents, an unidentified man, went back into the house and came back out when he was injured.

The chef said he was taken by ambulance to West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact her at 724-226-4673 or mthomas@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me