Allegheny Valley Hospital nurses, support staff voting to authorize strike

The possibility of a strike may loom over Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison after unionized employees gather on Thursday.

The workers, members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, will be voting to authorize their bargaining committee to have the ability to send the hospital a 10-day strike notice, said Linda Thrower, a registered nurse and union chapter president at the hospital.

SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania represents more than 600 registered nurses, aids, secretaries, and other support staff including dietary and environmental service workers at the hospital. Their current contract expires in less than a week on Aug. 24.

They previously had a one-year contract, and talks for a new one began in early May, according to the union.

“Negotiations are ongoing, and the union and management are working hard to reach a contract that achieves that goal,” Thrower said in a statement. “However, we have not reached an agreement on several issues such as staffing levels and pay that significantly impact the ability to recruit and retain the highest quality staff.”

A hospital representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Thrower said the bargaining committee would be able to call a strike “if further negotiations do not bring progress on these issues.

“Our next negotiation session is next week, and we are hopeful and committed to reaching a new contract,” she said.

