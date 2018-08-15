Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Harrison gets $500K state grant to fight blight, tear down 'dangerous structures'

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Harrison commissioners in May 2018 awarded a contract for the demolition of this blighted house at 12 Greenwich St. in Natrona. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018 that Harrison is getting a $500,000 grant to fight blight by paying for the demolition of multiple dangerous structures throughout the township and redevelop the land.
Harrison is getting a $500,000 state grant to combat blight in the township, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday.

The money will be used to raze multiple dangerous structures throughout the township and redevelop the land.

“Communities have long struggled with how to combat the challenges posed by the unoccupied, vacant buildings,” Wolf said in a statement. “This grant will help Harrison Township tackle blight and transform the community.”

Harrison Commissioners President Bill Heasley said the grant will help the township combat a problem it can only do so much about on its own. On average, the township has torn down about three buildings a year, sometimes paid with money recouped when other work, such as road paving, comes in under budget.

A demolition can cost $10,000 to $20,000, plus another $3,000 to $4,000 for asbestos testing, he said.

“Blight is a situation that every community is trying to address. It’s hard to come up with money in your own budget to address all the needs,” Heasley said. “This will certainly be put to good use and help us address a problem and hopefully get a handle on things.”

State Rep. Frank Dermody, D-Oakmont, had personally sought the grant from Wolf, his spokesman, Bill Patton, said. Heasley thanked Dermody for his role.

Dermody said the grant is “huge” for Harrison, and thanked Wolf for approving its release. Heasley said it’s the first grant of its kind the township has received.

The money will “help the township take out dangerous blighted structures and significantly improve some key blocks so they are ready for new homes and businesses,” Dermody said. “With this help from the state, Harrison Township can look forward to cleaner blocks, better streets and more jobs.”

Heasley said the township has a list of homes and businesses that need to be addressed. He said they would prioritized, and demolitions could start this year.

Heasley did not know how many structures are now on that list; two years ago, there were more than 50, he said.

The work will be spread throughout the township.

“I hope that once we get that from the state it will be a quick process,” Heasley said. “We’re excited to get it.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

