Valley News Dispatch

Days Run Road closure signs spur confusion

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 3:12 p.m.
Signs indicating Days Run Road will close Aug. 26 were put up in East Deer this week, but PennDOT said the dates are incorrect and the road won’t close until Bakerstown Road reopens. Days Run Road is part of a detour for the Bakerstown Road project.

Drivers using Days Run Road as part of the Bakerstown Road closure detour got quite a surprise this week when signs went up notifying drivers Days Run also will close soon.

Bakerstown Road, also known as Tarentum-Culmerville Road, has been closed since March while crews repair a landslide and complete a bridge replacement. Traffic has been detoured using Days Run Road, Bailies Run Road, Freeport Road, West Seventh Avenue and East Street.

Signs went up this week notifying drivers that Days Run Road will be closing next week, but PennDOT spokesman Steve Cowan said Days Run Road will remain open until Bakerstown Road reopens.

The last estimate Cowan gave for Bakerstown to reopen was Sept. 5, but he said crews are working to move that date up.

Officials with Frazer and East Deer said they have been fielding calls from concerned residents about the closure since the signs went up.

“Even if there is a delay in reopening Bakerstown, Days Run wouldn’t start until after,” Cowan said.

When it does happen, a portion of Days Run Road in East Deer will close for a bridge removal, culvert replacement and road repairs. The work is expected to last into October.

Despite the signs giving a closing date of Aug. 26, Cowan said that would not be the case. He said contractors are required to post road closure signs in advance, but the dates often change depending on contractor availability, weather and other projects in the area.

Once Days Run Road does close, a detour will be posted, but Cowan said that detour route hasn’t been determined yet.

