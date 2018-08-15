Vandergrift man and his dog catch suspected burglar

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An Apollo man will face a judge after police say, in the midst of an attempted burglary, he was caught and held by a quick thinking witness.

Police say Matthew Carl Hubert, 22, of North Second Street, is facing a single felony count of burglary and related charges.

Those charges were held for court Tuesday after a preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl J. Peck-Yakopec in Allegheny Township.

According to court documents Hubert, early on June 5, was seen snooping around the property of a Vandergrift man. That man told police his dog had responded to noise outside, which led him to look at his security system.

The homeowner told police he saw Hubert set a bag down on his porch and then investigate the home’s basement windows. Hubert then, the homeowner told police, proceeded to his neighbor’s house and looked into basement windows there.

The homeowner told police that when he went out to ask Hubert what he was up to, Hubert replied that he was staying at the neighbor’s house with “Joe.”

According to the homeowner his neighbor’s name is Mike and nobody named Joe lives near him.

When officers arrived shortly after, they say they found Hubert held in the homeowner’s custody. The homeowner told them that when Hubert had tried to leave he “put him to the ground” and then moved him to the steps to wait for officers. Officers note in court documents Hubert’s shirt was ripped during the altercation.

Officers took Hubert into custody on suspicion of loitering and prowling, they say in court documents. A search of Hubert’s bag revealed numerous rings, a power drill, tennis shoes, battery chargers and sweat shirts.

One of the rings was engraved with the name of its owner. Police contacted that man who told them his home in East Vandergrift was empty while he was on vacation. The man confirmed the items found in Hubert’s possession were his property and should have been in his basement, according to court documents.

Police say in court documents a visit to that man’s home showed the basement door open and a window ajar.

Hubert is scheduled to appear before Judge Meagan A. Bilik-DeFazio in Greensburg on Oct. 24 for formal arraignment. He is currently lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of a $25,000 bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.