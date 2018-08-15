Vandergrift woman allegedly sold cocaine to a police informant

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Vandergrift woman is facing drug distribution charges after police say she sold cocaine to a confidential police informant.

Rebecca Brewer, 31, of Hancock Avenue, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute.

Brewer, on Tuesday, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Cheryl J. Peck-Yakopec in Allegheny Township.

Vandergrift Patrolman Nathan Rigatti wrote in court documents that a confidential informant, at officer’s direction, made arrangements to purchase cocaine from Brewer in Vandergrift on March 15. Rigatti told the court he provided the informant marked bills with which to make the purchase.

When the informant arrived at Brewer’s apartment she was waiting outside, according to court documents. Brewer approached the informant’s car, accepted money, and then went inside the building, according to court documents.

Brewer returned with what officers allege was “a quantity of cocaine,” and gave it to the informant. The drugs were field tested and returned results showing they contained cocaine, according to court documents.

Brewer is scheduled to appear before Judge Meagan A. Bilik-DeFazio for formal arraignment on Oct. 24. She is currently free on bond.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer.