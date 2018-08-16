Planned power outage scheduled for Aug. 22 in East Deer, Frazer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Penn Power customers in East Deer and Frazer may experience a loss of power next week during a planned outage.

West Penn Power advised residents in those areas of the planned outage between 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22.

The outage will affect about 70 customers in the area of Bailey’s Run Road.

If there is inclement weather on Aug. 22 the outage will be moved to Aug. 23.

Customers will be notified of the outage in an automated phone message.

Anyone with questions can call the company’s contact center at 800-686-0021.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.