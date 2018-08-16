Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

O Christmas tree: Harrison looking for tree donation for annual celebration

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
This was the Christmas tree at Harrison’s celebration in 2017. The township is now looking for someone to donate a tree for this year’s event, planned for Saturday, Dec. 1.
This was the Christmas tree at Harrison’s celebration in 2017. The township is now looking for someone to donate a tree for this year’s event, planned for Saturday, Dec. 1.

Updated 12 hours ago

It might be August, but Harrison is already looking for a Christmas tree.

But when you want one that’s at least 40 feet tall, it may be prudent to start early.

The township is looking for someone to donate a pine tree for the township’s Christmas celebration, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1 this year.

This will be the third year for the renewed event, which also includes a parade, Commissioner Chuck Dizard said.

The tree will go up at the Blessed Sacrament soccer field off of Broadview and Montana.

A tree can be donated from anywhere, not just within Harrison, but Dizard said it should be where it can be reached by heavy equipment. Beaver Jack Tree Service will cut down the tree at no cost to the donor, Dizard said.

It will get installed around Thanksgiving.

Last year’s tree was 40 feet tall, which is why the township wants one at least that big this year.

“The spirit of the people here is, we can’t have a smaller tree than we had last year,” Dizard said.

Dizard said the township has a lead on a possible tree. It’s about 60 feet tall, but has to be checked to see if it’s viable to be used.

If there are multiple donation offers, Dizard said some could be kept on file for future years.

Those interested in donating a tree for Harrison’s Christmas celebration can contact Dizard at 724-681-3194 or by email at dizard1stward@gmail.com

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me