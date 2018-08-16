O Christmas tree: Harrison looking for tree donation for annual celebration

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It might be August, but Harrison is already looking for a Christmas tree.

But when you want one that’s at least 40 feet tall, it may be prudent to start early.

The township is looking for someone to donate a pine tree for the township’s Christmas celebration, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 1 this year.

This will be the third year for the renewed event, which also includes a parade, Commissioner Chuck Dizard said.

The tree will go up at the Blessed Sacrament soccer field off of Broadview and Montana.

A tree can be donated from anywhere, not just within Harrison, but Dizard said it should be where it can be reached by heavy equipment. Beaver Jack Tree Service will cut down the tree at no cost to the donor, Dizard said.

It will get installed around Thanksgiving.

Last year’s tree was 40 feet tall, which is why the township wants one at least that big this year.

“The spirit of the people here is, we can’t have a smaller tree than we had last year,” Dizard said.

Dizard said the township has a lead on a possible tree. It’s about 60 feet tall, but has to be checked to see if it’s viable to be used.

If there are multiple donation offers, Dizard said some could be kept on file for future years.

Those interested in donating a tree for Harrison’s Christmas celebration can contact Dizard at 724-681-3194 or by email at dizard1stward@gmail.com

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.