Allegheny Township to name new top cop

Allegheny Township officials aren’t identifying the top candidate to lead the township’s police department, but say the proposed chief has 20 years of experience with another department.

“In addition to his experience, the candidate has a heavy technology background, which will move our department forward,” said township manager Greg Primm.

Former township police Chief John Fontaine retired in December after 30 years with the department, including the final 10 as chief. Sgt. Dan Uncapher has been the officer-in-charge since.

Supervisors will vote on a motion to hire a new chief at their Sept. 10 meeting, Primm said. The candidate’s name will be released at the meeting, he said.

The township interviewed about 18 candidates, Primm said.

Supervisors meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Community Building, 136 Community Building Road.

