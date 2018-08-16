New Kensington woman accused of biting, nearly running over police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A New Kensington woman accused of driving her car at two police officers and biting one of them during her arrest will head to court.

Judi L. Skillen, 53, of Greenbriar Avenue, is charged with three felonies: aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle. She also faces several misdemeanor charges, including making terroristic threats, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Skillen waived her right to a preliminary hearing before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. Thursday in New Kensington.

According to court documents, Skillen arrived at the scene of a domestic abuse involving a relative and immediately started screaming at the victim.

New Kensington Police Sgt. Kevin Hess and Patrolman Seth Hosack told her that if she didn’t calm down she was going to be charged with disorderly conduct and making terroristic threats, according to court documents. Skillen was ordered to leave, according to court documents.

According to police, Skillen responded by getting into her car, turning it around, and then gunning it toward the two officers.

Hess drew his firearm and ordered Skillen to stop and exit the vehicle, police say in court documents. Skillen stopped the vehicle in the yard of a home on Fairmont Street but refused to exit the car, police said.

Hosack had to pull Skillen from her car, he told the court. Once out of the vehicle, Skillen continued to resist, Hosack wrote in court documents, and began to bite his foot while she was being placed in handcuffs.

While officers were transporting Skillen to the New Kensington Police Department, Hosack wrote in court documents, she told him “I wish you would get shot in this neighborhood” while referencing the November shooting death of New Kensington Patrolman Brian Shaw.

Skillen is free on bond ahead of a formal arraignment scheduled for Oct. 24 before Judge Rita D. Hathaway in Greensburg.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.