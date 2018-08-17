Creighton glass plant closes today, owner to focus on underground fire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After 135 years, production at the country’s oldest, financially successful plate glass manufacturing site, the Pittsburgh Glass Works Creighton plant, in East Deer , will cease Friday.

About 160 workers represented by the United Steel Workers will lose their jobs.

“It’s a sad day for the workers here,” said Kent Crytzer, 63, of Buffalo Township, union president at the plant.

“Hopefully, the young people will land on their feet and get another job, and the older people will enjoy their retirement,” said Crytzer, who has worked there almost 40 years.

For the next two weeks, 14 employees will work at the plant after production stops, he said.

The East Deer site produced automotive glass and was originally owned by the Pittsburgh Plate Glass company, now PPG Industries, a global manufacturer of paints, coatings, and specialty materials.

PGW, a division of Mexico-based Vitro Automotive Glass, said it was shuttering the old plant because it couldn’t keep up with increasing technological demands, and its manufacturing capacity was above market demand. The production at the East Deer plant will shift to other PGW manufacturing sites.

The U.S. Department of Labor this year approved the union’s petition for the PGW workers to receive special benefits from the Trade Adjustment Assistance Program for workers adversely affected by foreign trade. PGW workers will receive federal unemployment benefits that will pay for retraining, additional cash compensation and other benefits.

The company released a statement expressing gratitude to the “generations of men and women who supported the Creighton glassworks over the years. The plant served a pivotal role for many years for our company, for our community, and for thousands of families.”

But company’s work is not done at the plant.

In a PGW statement released to the Tribune-Review, they pledged to ready the site for future use while an underground fire, detected last year, is burning and recently spread to a small area above ground behind the plant.

“Fieldwork and study continues and we are working with local agencies to complete an action plan for review and approvals,” the company wrote in a statement released late Thursday.

PGW said it has been discussing the future use of the site, one of East Deer’s largest industrial parcels, with the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance for future economic opportunities.

