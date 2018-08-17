Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Paroled burglar back in police custody after robbing New Ken beer store

Matthew Medsger
Matthew Medsger | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 10:27 a.m.

A homeless man paroled from a burglary sentence is back in police custody after robbing a New Kensington beer store.

Thomas Charles Troutner, 32, previously of New Kensington, is charged with robbery and retail theft.

Troutner was scheduled to appear before District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. Thursday in New Kensington for a preliminary hearing on those charges but requested a continuance after declining a plea offer proposed by Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Pete Flanigan.

According to court records Troutner was granted parole in December after serving two months of a four-to-24 month jail sentence in connection with a guilty plea to burglary charges filed in May 2017.

On Aug. 3 police in New Kensington were called to a report that a man had stolen a 12-pack of Yuengling from the House of 1,000 Beers, on Freeport Street. One of the store’s owners tried to stop the thief, later alleged to be Troutner, but was struck in the face by the man as he fled.

Police found the store owners following Troutner down Freeport Street and placed him in custody. Troutner told police he was homeless.

On Thursday Flanigan offered to let Troutner plead guilty to robbery charges in exchange for a sentence of a year in prison followed by probation. Troutner said that he didn’t want to go to a state prison but would prefer to be housed in a county jail, which Flanigan said was not part of the deal.

“Committing a robbery while you are on parole for a burglary is beyond crazy,” Flanigan told Troutner.

Troutner declined the offer and instead chose to have a hearing and request a public defender. Pallone scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 23.

Troutner’s parole was revoked and he was returned to the Westmoreland County Prison ahead of court proceedings.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Matthew at 724-226-4675, mmedsger@tribweb.com or via Twitter @matthew_medsger.

