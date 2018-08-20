Tarentum rhino 'returned from vacation' to reappear soon

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The iconic Highland Tire rhino is about to make its return.

The large fiberglass rhino that usually sits atop the company’s Tarentum warehouse was blown off during a storm in May and had to be repaired. It sustained damage to its horn, back and tail.

The company has been having fun with the rhino on its Facebook page this summer, posting pictures of the rhino on a “world tour” vacation and putting him into scenes such as the British royal wedding, the Great Wall of China, London and the World Cup.

“He’s returned from vacation,” said Gene Millen, operations manager at Highland Tire.

Millen said they are going to hold a welcome home party for the rhino from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at its warehouse, 200 Boyd St. in Tarentum.

Residents can come out and get their photo taken with the rhino before it goes back on the roof. There will be free hotdogs and refreshments as well as a chance to win four free tires up to 18 inches.

The missing rhino caused quite a stir for Alle-Kiski residents when it first came down. Highland Tire employees said they received several calls from people wondering where it went.

“It’s been kind of a Tarentum landmark — helping people find the place,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.