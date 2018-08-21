Kiski Valley state police getting new address, phone number

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State troopers at the Kiski Valley station will relocate to their new, bigger home on Aug. 23.

Service to the coverage area will not be impacted by the move, according to a news release.

The station is moving from Route 66 in Washington Township to just off of Route 981 in Bell Township, where the state is leasing a recently constructed building. There will be no change in the coverage area or amount of troopers assigned to the station, officials have said.

The new building will be in close proximity to Routes 380, 819, 981 and 22. A Ford City contractor owns the land on which the building was constructed.

The state has leased the Washington Township building for about 30 years.

The new address is 1325 Learn Road, Avonmore in Bell Township, Westmoreland County. The new phone number is 724-697-5780. The new fax number is 724-697-5799.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.